The Killers reveal when to expect new album

The Killers have talked about what to expect from their seventh album. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers have teased new info about their seventh studio album. Find out what we know about the follow up to Imploding The Mirage so far.

The Las Vegas rockers released their sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, in 2020 and now it looks like their seventh isn't far behind.

This week, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. hasn't just shared some info on when we can expect the release to drop, but he's also teased what it will sound like.

So when is album number seven on its way? Find out when you can expect to hear The Killers' new album, what it will sound like and everything else we know about the record so far.

When is The Killers' new album out?

The Killers seventh studio album and the follow-up to Imploding The Mirage is set for release in August 2021.

Speaking on the podcast Sarah Hagan Backstage, Vannucci revealed: "[‘Imploding The Mirage’ was released] last August, we have another one coming out this August".

What will The Killers' new album be titled?

There's no news on a title for the record yet, but watch this space.

What Will The Killers' new album sound like?

Ronnie Vannucci Jr. told the Sarah Hagan Backstage podcast that it is more like a "concept album" and is very different from what we'd expect from the band.

Talking about how many of the "orphaned" songs from their sixth album, will not actually be featured on the seventh, he added: “Weirdly enough we have this stockpile of songs that were sort of orphaned off the last record, but we're saving that for the next record."

The Mr. Brightside rocker added: "We instead made another record, which is quite a bit of a concept record and very different from the normal Killers stuff.

"So we still have that stockpile left, and we’re still writing more. So, it’s always good to have a few songs – or an album, even – lying around".

What's the tracklist of The Killers' new album?

There's no tracklisting for the band's seventh studio album just yet, but watch this space.

