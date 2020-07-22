The Killers' Mr. Brightside mashed up with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune is epic

22 July 2020, 15:09 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 17:41

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Mr. Brightside video and Will Smith as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Mr. Brightside video and Will Smith as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Picture: 1. YouTube/The Killers 2. Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

A TikTok user has shared a mashup of the two iconic songs and it works surprisingly well.

A mashup of The Killers' Mr. Brightside and the theme tune from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has gone viral... and with good reason.

The Las Vegas rockers have no doubt seen their smash hit given the cover treatment a fair few times over the years, but this latest take on the indie classic has been delighting nostalgia fans everywhere.

Austin Archer took to TikTok to share his rendition, which sees him merge the 2004 hit with Will Smith's iconic rap form the popular 90s show.

Watch his rendition here

The cover comes in the same week The Killers announced the release date for their Imploding The Mirage album.

Brandon Flowers and co have been teasing the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful throughout this year, and have now confirmed it will be released on 21 August 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Las Vegas rockers wrote: "COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars."

QUIZ: Think you know The Killers' Brandon Flowers? Answer these questions

The Killers were also forced to postpone their UK and Irish tour dates for due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band shared the updated tour poster back in April alongside the caption: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See The Killers' new 2021UK and Irish dates here:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

