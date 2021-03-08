The Killers reschedule UK dates for 2022

The Killers in 2020. Picture: Press

Brandon Flowers and co have announced that their UK shows - scheduled for May and June 2021 - will now take place next year.

The Killers have announced that their UK dates scheduled for May and June 2021 will now take place next year.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Imploding The Mirage tour will now reach these shores in 2022, kicking off in Doncaster on 24 May and winding up with a show at Manchester's Emirates Stadium in Old Trafford on 11 June.

The band has also added an extra show at Falkirk Stadium on 7 June, tickets for which go on general sale this Friday (12 March).

The band said in a statement: "UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!”

All tickets held for the original dates will be honoured and are now transferable to the corresponding 2022 show.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

THE KILLERS UK TOUR DATES 2022

24 May 2022 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (with Blossoms )

) 26 May 2022 Ashton Gate, Bristol (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 28 May 2022 Ricoh Stadium, Coventry (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 30 May 2022 St Mary's Stadium, Southampton (with Blossoms )

) 1 June 2022 Riverside, Middlesborough (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 3 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 4 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 6 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets for the original show will be valid for this date) (with Blossoms )

) 7 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets on sale Friday, 12 March at 9am GMT) (with Supergrass )

) 9 June 2022 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich (with Blossoms )

) 11 June 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester (with Blossoms)

The two Irish dates at Dublin's Malahide Castle will now take place on 14and 15 June 2022.

Any remaining tickets for selected dates are available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.