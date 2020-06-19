QUIZ: Think you know The Killers' Brandon Flowers? Answer these questions

Think you know everything there is to know about The Killers frontman? Take our quiz here.

This week sees Brandon Flowers celebrate his 39th birthday on 21 June 1981.

The Killers frontman may have been part of a famous band since 2001, but he's also a man that can play his cards close to his chest.

Do you think you know everything there is to know about the Mr. Brightside singer? Test your knowledge on the Las Vegas rocker here:



QUIZ: Do you know the words to Mr. Brightside by The Killers?