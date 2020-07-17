The Killers confirm Imploding The Mirage album release date
17 July 2020, 11:18 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 11:47
Brandon Flowers and co have announced the date for their sixth studio album, while debuting the official video for My Own Soul's Warning.
The Killers have confirmed the date for their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage.
Brandon Flowers and co have been teasing the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful throughout this year, and have now announced it will be released on 21 August 2020.
Taking to Twitter, the Las Vegas rockers wrote: "COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars."
COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars.— The Killers (@thekillers) July 16, 2020
“Imploding The Mirage” is out August 21st. Pre-order the album here: https://t.co/2fsMAkjDbL pic.twitter.com/S4L2HYoWzz
The news comes as the band release visuals for My Own Soul's Warning, the latest cut to come from the album, following on from the previously released Caution and Fire & Bone.
Watch the official video for the single here:
The Mr. Brightside rockers were forced to postpone their UK and Irish tour dates for due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The band shared the updated tour poster back in April alongside the caption: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."
See The Killers' new 2021UK and Irish dates here:
Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium
Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium
Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium
Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium
Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium
Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle
Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle