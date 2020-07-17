The Killers confirm Imploding The Mirage album release date

Brandon Flowers and co have announced the date for their sixth studio album, while debuting the official video for My Own Soul's Warning.

The Killers have confirmed the date for their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage.

Brandon Flowers and co have been teasing the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful throughout this year, and have now announced it will be released on 21 August 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Las Vegas rockers wrote: "COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars."

COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars.



“Imploding The Mirage” is out August 21st. Pre-order the album here: https://t.co/2fsMAkjDbL pic.twitter.com/S4L2HYoWzz — The Killers (@thekillers) July 16, 2020

The news comes as the band release visuals for My Own Soul's Warning, the latest cut to come from the album, following on from the previously released Caution and Fire & Bone.

Watch the official video for the single here:

The Mr. Brightside rockers were forced to postpone their UK and Irish tour dates for due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band shared the updated tour poster back in April alongside the caption: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See The Killers' new 2021UK and Irish dates here:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle