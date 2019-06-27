The Killers respond to Liam Gallagher Glastonbury 2019 surprise performance rumours

A representative for Brandon Flowers and co has revealed whether the band will appear on stage with the former Oasis rocker.

The Killers have responded to reports that Liam Gallagher will join them on stage during their headline Glastonbury Festival performance.

The Las Vegas rockers will top the bill at the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of the festival, where the former Oasis rocker will take to the same stage before them.

This led to reports from The Sun that the Shockwave singer was set to join Brandon Flowers and co for a surprise on-stage duet with the band.

The outlet claimed, a festival source told them: "Liam is a big fan of Brandon and the lads and has got on stage with them a few times.

"But they got talking about doing a proper bit together, so have been speaking about doing something on Saturday night. As ever with Liam, things go right down to the wire, but both sides are keen to do something and Liam is on directly before The Killers"

But, according to NME, a representative of the band has denied these claims, although has not said anything about the rockers not playing homage to the Oasis rocker in any way.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher inset. Picture: Press/Anton Corbjin + Press

Last year saw the Mr. Brightside outfit pay tribute to Gallagher twice while on the festival circuit.

The band covered Wonderwall at Lollapalooza Chile, after the Manchester icon was forced to cancel his set.

Liam Gallagher soon repaid the favour by surprising the band on stage in Brazil

The Run for Cover rockers also welcomed Gallagher on stage during their set at Latitude Festival last year, before they performed a cover of Oasis's Acquiesce.

Watch them in action below:

