Brandon Flowers reveals when we can expect a new Killers album

The Killers' Brandon Flowers performs in 2018. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Killers frontman has discussed the likelihood of getting a new album out before the end of the year.

Brandon Flowers has teased when we can expect a new album from The Killers.

Asked when when we would get a sixth record from the Las Vegas rockers by Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the frontman replied:"In a perfect world, I could see the end of the year having something, but I think it's probably, it's looking more likely that it would be early 2020."

This week saw the band release new single Land Of The Free, and its accompanying Spike Lee directed video.

Watch it below:

READ MORE: The best protest songs

Taking to Twitter to discuss the inspiration behind the political track, Flowers began: "On December 14 2012, I woke up, unlocked my phone, and, like so many others, saw the pleas to "Pray for Sandy Hook". The news was devastating."

The When You Were Young singer continued: "If there was a single moment that I mentally began to assemble "Land of the Free," that was it. In the months and years that followed, America would be hit with an onslaught of more mass shootings of innocents and too many examples of racial injustice to ignore."

See his full post below:

The Las Vegas rocker concluded: "I love my country. I know that these are complicated issue but whether you stand to the left, right, or straddle the line, you've gotta believe that we can do better.

-Brandon Flowers".

Land of the Free is the first official new music to be released since The Killers' 2017 Wonderful Wonderful album, which included singles in The Man, Run for Cover and Rut.

READ MORE: How did The Killers form?



READ MORE: Watch The Killers cover Oasis track Acquiesce after Liam Gallagher joins them on stage

Watch Brandon Flowers talk about their secret gig at Glastonbury: