The Las Vegas rocker has revealed he sustained an injury years ago on his right shoulder after flying over the handlebars of his bike.

Brandon Flowers is set to undergo shoulder surgery after a biking accident.

The Killers frontman has revealed he sustained a shoulder injury when he flew over the handlebars of his bike and it's worsened enough for him to go under the knife.

"I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself," the Mr. Brightside singer told fans on Instagram Live. "I have a torn labrum on that [right] shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care of."

He added: "Maybe one day I will play golf again. I will be in a sling for six weeks.

"We hope May happens. It’s not looking great."

However, the 39-year-old rocker did tease that fans can expect plenty of new music, including a seven-minute-long number about a gambling addict.

He added: “I have a seven-minute song about a slot technician with a gambling problem. It’s good. One day you will hear it.

“Making music has become a part of our life now as this is what we get to do. You look at people who have lasted. We are on our seventh record.

“We will be back live as soon as we can.”

Last month saw the Las Vegas band release a new track entitled C’est La Vie, from the deluxe edition of their 2020 album Imploding The Mirage.

The extended album also includes acoustic live cuts of the tracks Blowback and Caution.

What’s more, the group also teased fans about their new album and reunited in the studio with guitarist Dave Keuning.

The musician took some time away form the group to work on his own music, releasing his debut solo album Prismism in 2019, but he’s seemingly back in the band after not contributing to ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

During an Instagram Live, Dave was seen in the recording booth with the band as they teased previews of their seventh record.

Brandon had previously promised fans won't have long to wait to hear new music after a "fruitful" creative period amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record," he teased. "We really are."

"We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.

"I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful."

