The Killers' Brandon Flowers joins Ed Sheeran on stage for Mr. Brightside

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Ed Sheeran performed this weekend. Picture: 1. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty 2. Timothy Norris/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers frontman joined the singer-songwriter on stage in Las Vegas to sing Mr. Brightside as well as Sheeran's Castle On The Hill.

Brandon Flowers joined Ed Sheeran on stage in Las Vegas on Saturday (28th October).

The Killers frontman was invited on stage by the British singer-songwriter, as a special guest duing his show at the Allegiant Stadium for a rendition of the band's iconic hit Mr. Brightside.

Addressing the audience, Sheeran said: "There’s this one person I want to bring out. He’s from Vegas. We’re gonna sing the song that is essentially like my country’s national anthem."

Watch a clip of the moment below:

Así fue como Ed Sheeran presentó a Brandon Flowers en su concierto de Las Vegas para cantar "Mr. Brightside" 🙌



📽 Chamaole671 pic.twitter.com/jt8VzsJB9l — The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) October 29, 2023

The pair also duetted on Sheeran's 2017 track Castle On The Hill, which featured on his Divide album.

Brandon's latest onstage duet isn't the only time he's joined a global British star this year.

The Las Vegas rocker also famously joined Elton John at Glastonbury festival for a rendition of Tiny Dancer after the legendary piano man told the crowds he was the first name he thought of when he was thinking about his Glastonbury set.

Last year also saw Killers also invite Alex Moore from Wigan band The Lathums up on stage to perform their How Beautiful Life Can Be track.

Speaking to the crowd at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday (13th July), the Las Vegas rocker explained: "We have had the great pleasure of playing a few shows with the Lathums. They're a great band from the UK and they're from Wigan, right?"

He added: "I first heard about them from this song. It's called how beautiful life can be and it's a beautiful song. We’re going to share it with you now."

The Lathums shared the incredible moment on Twitter, with the caption: "When Brandon Flowers of @thekillers asks you to sing one of your own songs live in Vienna".

The Killers perform How Beautiful Life Can Be with The Lathums’ Alex Moore

This summer saw Brandon Flowers and co release their comeback single Your Side Of Town.

The synth-laden single is a tribute to much of the synth music the band were inspired by over the years, is the first new material from the band since they released their 2022 standalone single Boy.

Watch the official video for Your Side Of Town below:

The Killers - Your Side of Town (Official Music Video)

Taking to social media to announce the single, the Las Vegas rockers wrote: "Hello everyone,

"With much excitement we present you with Your Side of Town. It's got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it's yours!

"Turn it up."