The Killers cover How Beautiful Life Can Be with The Lathums' Alex Moore

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and The Lathums' Alex Moore. Picture: 1. Bryan Bedder/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2. Rory Barnes

Brandon Flowers and co performed a cover of the 2021 single with the help from The Lathums frontman in Austria.

The Killers have covered The Lathums' How Beautiful Life Can Be.

Brandon Flowers and co paid tribute to the British band by covering the 2021 track from their debut album of the same name with the help of frontman Alex Moore.

Speaking to the crowd at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday (13th July), the Las Vegas rocker explained: "We have had the great pleasure of playing a few shows with the Lathums. They're a great band from the UK and they're from Wigan, right?"

He added: "I first heard about them from this song. It's called how beautiful life can be and it's a beautiful song. We’re going to share it with you now."

The Lathums shared the incredible moment on Twitter, with the caption: "When Brandon Flowers of @thekillers asks you to sing one of your own songs live in Vienna".

When Brandon Flowers of @thekillers asks you to sing one of your own songs live in Vienna pic.twitter.com/zrfbPC4Ie2 — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) July 12, 2022

It's not the first time the band have been recognised by band's they look up to.

None other than Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders praised the band, and much to the delight of the band, he pronounced their name right!

Sharing an interview with American creator Shapel Lacey. The I'll Get By rockers shared a clip of the chat with the caption: "The only person to ever pronounce our name right the 1st time round. Matt Helders you hero."

The only person to ever pronounce our name right the 1st time round. Matt Helders you hero 👏https://t.co/4npYpm49U2 — THE LATHUMS (@TheLathums) October 16, 2021

When quizzed about the music he’s currently listening to in the clip, Helders name-dropped The Lathums, explaining: "They just went to number one in England with their first record.”

When asked to repeat the band’s name, Matt explains: “‘The lav-ums’. I’ve never heard them say it so I don’t know how you pronounce it, but that’s how I would say it. I’m trying to think. They’re from a similar place to me, so I’m confident that I’m saying it right."

The Wigan rockers - completed by guitarist Scott Concepcion, bassist Johnny Cunliffe and drummer Ryan Durrans - released How Beautiful Life Can Be on Friday 24 September, scoring them their first UK No.1 album and knocking Drake off the top spot.

Watch our special album playback here:

