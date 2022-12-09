The Killers announce UK & Ireland shows for 2023

The Killers are set to return to the UK & Ireland next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co are set to return to the UK and Ireland next year with their first ever Edinburgh show.

The Killers have announced their return to this side of the pond with UK and Ireland dates for 2023.

Brandon Flowers played a flurry of dates across the country in 2022 and are now headed back for another year, with gigs that will see them play their first Edinburgh show ever and their first ever headline set at Reading & Leeds 2023.

Get the details of The Killers' 2023 tour dates and find out how to buy tickets.

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said of their upcoming headline gigs at Reading & Leeds 2023: "We have been hearing about Reading & Leeds since ever we can remember. Each time we return is a bigger mountain to climb. 2023 serves as no exception. See you at the top."

What are The Killers 2023 UK & Ireland dates?

26th -27th August: READING & LEEDS FESTIVALS

29th August: EDINBURGH, Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds*

1st September BELFAST, Boucher Road Playing Fields**

3rd September: ELECTRIC PICNIC FESTIVAL, Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland

When do The Killers' 2023 dates go on sale?

Reading & Leeds 2023 tickets go on general sale on Monday The existing Barclaycard and Three Customer pre-sale starts on Friday 9th December at 9am.

Visit readingfestival.com/tickets and leedsfestival.com/tickets and for more.

Tickets for The Killers' Edinburgh gig go on sale on Monday 12th December from 9am at gigsinscotland.com.

Tickets for their Belfast gig go on sale on Monday 12th December from 9am at ticketmaster.ie.

The 2023 dates follow last summer’s massive, sold out stadium tour, which saw The Killers play to 400,000 fans at shows including two incredible nights at London’s Emirates Stadium.

