The Cure score first UK No.1 album in 32 years with Songs Of A Lost World

The Cure's Roger O'Donnell, Reeves Gabrels, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith and Jason Cooper. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Robert Smith has thanked everyone for the "genuinely heartwarming" reaction The Cure's first studio effort in 16 years.

The Cure's Songs Of A Lost World has scored a Number One on the UK Albums Chart.

The band's long-awaited 14th album, which marked their first studio release in 16 years, has hit number one in the official chart with over 50,000 sales.

Not only has the critically acclaimed record seen the band return to the top of the charts, but it's also given them their first chart-topping UK album in 32 years- their last being Wish in April 1992.

Speaking about the overwhelmingly positive reception the record has received, frontman Robert Smith said: "It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album - to everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years - THANK YOU!"

Stream Songs of a Lost World below:

A week ago today on Friday 1st November, The Cure celebrated the release of the album by performing their only scheduled show of the year with a show at The Troxy, London.

The night saw the band play a stunning three-hour-long set in three parts, first performing their latest album in full before treating some the intimate crowd to rarities and greatest hits such as Pictures of You, A Forest, Lullaby, In Between Days, Friday I'm In Love and Boys Don't Cry.

Smith paid tribute to bassist Simon Gallup during the show, remarking that it was a full 45 years ago this month when the pair began playing together in The Cure. To mark the occasion, the band performed a set of songs from the first album Smith and Gallup worked on, 1980's Seventeen Seconds: At Night, M, Secrets (played for the first time since 2011's Reflections shows), Play For Today and the live favourite A Forest.

Fans all over the world were invited to watch the extra special event, which was was made available in a free global YouTube live stream- allowing all the opportunity to celebrate the occasion right from their own living rooms.

Re-live the magic of Show Of A Lost World The Cure Live At Troxy, by catching up on the full live stream below:

THE CURE :: SONGS OF A LOST WORLD :: FULL LIVE STREAM

The Cure - The Troxy setlist 1st November 2024

Alone

And Nothing Is Forever

A Fragile Thing

Warsong

Drone:NoDrone

I Can Never Say Goodbye

All I Ever Am

Endsong

Plainsong

Pictures Of You

High

Lovesong

Burn

Fascination Street

A Night Like This

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

At Night

M

Secrets

Play For Today

A Forest

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I'm In Love

Close To Me

Why Can't I Be You?

Boys Don't Cry

Songs of a Lost World, which was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure; Robert Smith (voice/ guitar/ 6 string bass / keyboard), Simon Gallup (Bass), Jason Cooper (drums / percussion), Roger O'Donnell (keyboard) and Reeves Gabrels (guitar).

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

Robert Smith created the sleeve concept and long-time Cure collaborator Andy Vella handled the album's art and design.

The album's haunting artwork features a 1975 sculpture titled Bagatelle by Slovenian artist Janez Pirnat.

Included on the record's eight-song tracklist were its stunning lead single and album-opener Alone, the incredibly expansive 10 minute and 23 second long album closer, Endsong and Radio X Record Of The Week A Fragile Thing.

The Cure - Alone (Official Lyric Video)

Radio X dubbed Songs of a Lost World "a striking return for one of Britain's greatest bands" calling it "emotional, heartbreaking and invigorating all at the same time".

Endsong

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World track listing:

ALONE AND NOTHING IS FOREVER A FRAGILE THING WARSONG DRONE:NODRONE I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE ALL I EVER AM ENDSONG

Buy or stream The Cure's Songs Of A Lost World now

