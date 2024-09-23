The Cure confirm first new single in 16 years, Alone

The Cure in 2022: Roger O'Donnell, Reeves Gabrels, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith and Jason Cooper. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

Robert Smith has revealed that a preview of the forthcoming album Songs Of A Lost World will be issued on 26th September.

By Martin O'Gorman

The Cure have confirmed details of their first new single in 16 years.

Titled Alone, the song is taken from the band's forthcoming album Songs Of A Lost World.

Alone will be available from midday BST on Thursday 26th September on the band's original label, Fiction. The track is available to pre-save from all streaming services here.

The same day will see more details revealed about the new album, which marks the band's first new material since 4:13 Dream in 2008.

The single artwork has been designed by The Cure's long-term collaborator, Andy Vella, who has been working with the band since the 1981 single Primary.

The Cure - Alone artwork. Picture: Press

A preview of the track had been sent to fans who had signed up to the band's new WhatsApp channel last Friday (20th September), along with a line from the lyric: "This is the end of every song we sing“.

Alone was one of the songs debuted on The Cure's 2022 European dates, serving as the opening track to every show. The song was played at the band's US and Latin American shows in 2023.

The Cure - Alone (Live Concert Arena Riga 6.10.2022)

The Cure's new album Songs Of A Lost World has been the subject of a long teaser campaign, which saw a set of black postcards sent to random fans and journalists, plus the arrival of a brand new website, www.songsofalost.world, which asked users to enter a code: when the number 1/11/2024 is entered (via the all-important Roman numerals), fans could sign up for more information, which includes a brand new Cure WhatsApp account!

There was also the appearance of cryptic posters in locations such as the Railway Inn in Crawley, where The Cure played their early gigs, and the Tower in Smith's birthplace of Blackpool.

The Cure's studio album discography:

Three Imaginary Boys (11th May 1979)

Seventeen Seconds (18th April 1980)

Faith (18th April 1981)

Pornography (4th May 1982)

The Top (4th May 1984)

The Head On The Door (30th August 1985)

Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me (26th May 1987)

Disintegration (2nd May 1989)

Wish (21st April 1992)

Wild Mood Swings (6th May 1996)

Bloodflowers (14th February 2000)

The Cure (28th June 2004)

4:13 Dream (27th October 2008)

Songs Of A Lost World (1st November 2024)