The Cure share new single A Fragile thing and album tracklisting

The Cure - A Fragile Thing (Lyric Video)

Robert Smith and co have issued a second track from their forthcoming new album Songs Of A Lost World - and revealed the record's full track listing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Martin O'Gorman

The Cure have released a second track from their forthcoming album, Songs Of A Lost World.

Titled A Fragile Thing, the song is available to stream now and will be included on the new LP, due for release on 1st November 2024.

Frontman Robert Smith says of the song: "A Fragile Thing is driven by the difficulties we face in choosing between mutually exclusive needs and how we deal with the futile regret that can follow these choices, however sure we are that the right choices have been made… it can often be very hard to be the person that you really need to be.”

The track follows the release of the album's opener, Alone, in September. Both tracks were previewed on The Cure's 2022 Shows Of A Lost World European tour.

The Cure have also confirmed the track listing of Songs Of A Lost World, their 14th studio album.

The Cure's new single A Fragile Thing. Picture: Press

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World track listing:

ALONE

AND NOTHING IS FOREVER

A FRAGILE THING

WARSONG

DRONE:NODRONE

I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE

ALL I EVER AM

ENDSONG

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World album artwork. Picture: Radio X

Recorded at Rockfield studios in Wales, the album was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Smith Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure who comprise Smith, Simon Gallup (bass), Jason Cooper (drums), Roger O'Donnell (keyboards) and Reeves Gabrels (guitar),

Smith created the sleeve concept, and Andy Vella, who has worked with The Cure since 1981's Faith LP, handled the album's art and design. The cover features a photograph of a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat called Bagatelle.

The Cure - Alone (Official Lyric Video)

Songs Of A Lost World will be released as a single LP, a Miles Showell Abbey Road half-speed master double-LP, a marble-coloured vinyl single LP from indie stores and HMV, a web store exclusive white vinyl LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.