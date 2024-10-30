The Cure's best lyrics: 25 classic lines from Robert Smith

Robert Smith of The Cure in 2001. Picture: Tim Roney/Getty Images

Robert Smith is back this week with Songs Of A Lost World, the first Cure album in 16 years... So let's have a look back at some of his finest couplets.

Robert Smith is the songwriting mastermind behind The Cure. Since 1978, he's been carving a unique niche in British music. Radio X takes a look at some of his most memorable lyrics.