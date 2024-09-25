How many original members are still in The Cure?

With The Cure set to release their first album in 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World, Radio X takes a look back at the band's long history... and who's been in the band since the beginning.

The Cure have revealed that their new single Alone will premiere on 26th September. The lead track from the veteran band's long-awaited 14th album, Songs Of A Lost World, it marks the first new material from Robert Smith and co in 16 years.

Over a career lasting over four decades years, The Cure have seen members come and go. Some have even gone and come back. With a back catalogue that spans 1979's debut album Three Imaginary Boys, through the hugely successful LPs Disintegration (1989) and Wish (1992) right up to the new outing Songs Of A Lost World, there have been numerous line-ups of this enduring British band.

Radio X has gone back through the archives and totted up just how many members of The Cure there have been - and discovers that there's only one person that's been in the band since day one. And that is...

Robert Smith: May 1978 - present Smith was born in Blackpool on 21st April 1959, but moved south to Horley in Surrey when he was three; he later moved to Crawley in West Sussex at the age of six. Robert joined a group based around his elder brother Richard, the improbably-named Crawley Goat Band, and later formed his own outfit called The Obelisk for a one-off school show in the early 1970s. By Christmas 1976, a band had formed around the school friends called Malice, which included Smith, drummer Lol Tolhurst, bassist Michael Dempsey, local guitar hero Porl Thompson and a local journalist called Martin Creasy on vocals. Robert took over vocals in the band - now known as "Easy Cure" - in September 1977 after the then-current singer Peter O'Toole left and it was this configuration that recorded demos for the German label Hansa later that year. Robert Smith when The Cure were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images When Thompson's extravagant guitar solos were deemed to go against the ideology of punk, the trio of Smith, Dempsey and Tolhurst reconvened without him in May 1978 under the pared-down name of The Cure. As The Cure's sound evolved from suburban punk to icy soundscapes and the line-up of the band began to change, Smith began to have more say in their musical direction and eventually became solely responsible for the group's lyrics. In September 1979, The Cure supported Siouxsie & The Banshees on their Join Hands tour, but when the veteran punk band's guitarist and drummer abruptly quit midway through the series of dates, Robert stood in, performing a set with the Banshees and The Cure every night. When The Cure imploded at the end of the Pornography tour in June 1982, Robert joined the Banshees again as an actual member, appearing on the album Hyaena and the live collection Nocturne. He also released an album called Blue Sunshine with The Glove, a side project with his Banshees colleague Steve Severin, in September 1983. However, with his own group having chart hits with The Walk and The Love Cats in 1983, Smith was drawn back to The Cure, where he's remained ever since. Despite promises of a solo album over the years, Robert Smith has continued to release music under the name of The Cure, right up until the band's latest album, Songs Of A Lost World, in November 2024. The classic-look Robert Smith, from 1986. Picture: Alamy

Simon Gallup: November 1979 - June 1982; December 1984 to present Gallup used to play bass in a local punk band, Lockjaw, which morphed into the Magazine Spies, aka the Mag/Spys. Gallup became friends with Robert Smith and when The Cure made a humorous one-off single under the name Cult Hero, Simon was eased in as bass player. When Michael Dempsey was ousted from the group in October 1979, Gallup and his Mag/Spys colleague Matthieu Hartley were drafted in. Gallup appeared on The Cure's "gloom trilogy" of Seventeen Seconds, Faith and Pornography, becoming a striking figure onstage during live shows. Smith and Gallup's relationship broke down in the summer of 1982 due to relentless touring on top of excessive drug and alcohol consumption. The pair remained estranged during The Cure's chart success with The Walk and The Love Cats in 1983, and the subsequent album The Top in 1984. At the end of that year, however, Robert and Simon reconciled and Gallup became a permanent member of The Cure again, aside from the occasional leave of absence over the years. The "Gloom Trilogy" line-up of The Cure in October 1980: Simon Gallup, Robert Smith and Lol Tolhurst. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty

Jason Cooper: 1995 to present Following the departure of long-term drummer Boris Williams in 1993, The Cure auditioned a number of drummers. The resulting album, Wild Mood Swings, features drum parts from Ronald Austin, Louis Pavlou and Mark Price, but the majority was performed by newcomer Jason Cooper, formerly with indie band My Life Story. Cooper was enlisted as The Cure's new drummer from the summer of 1995 onwards, performing with the band at Glastonbury that year, and has remained there ever since. He's now the longest-serving drummer with The Cure. The new-look 1995 line-up of The Cure, around the time they headlined Glastonbury for the third time: Robert Smith, Roger O'Donnell, Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper and Simon Gallup. Picture: Alamy

Roger O'Donnell: May 1987 to 1990; 1995 to May 2005; May 2011 to present Formerly a touring keyboard player with the Thompson Twins, Berlin and the Psychedelic Furs, O'Donnell was enlisted by The Cure in May 1987 to play some of the more complicated parts from the Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me LP. He became an official part of the line-up and had a key role in the making of the classic album Disintegration (1989). The lengthy Prayer Tour that year led to personal friction between band members, and Roger left The Cure in early 1990 after the release of the single Pictures Of You. The six-piece line-up of The Cure in July 1987: Lol Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith (front), Boris Williams and Roger O'Donnell. Picture: Ross Marino/Getty Images He was brought back on board in 1995 when Smith needed to rebuild The Cure and played on the albums Wild Mood Swings (1996), Bloodflowers (2000) and The Cure (2004). Along with long-term member Perry Bamonte, he was dropped from The Cure's line-up for unspecified reasons, but O'Donnell rejoined the band for their historic Reflections shows in 2011, saw their first three albums performed in full. O'Donnell took a leave of absence for the band's Latin American shows in November and December 2023, while receiving treatment for a "rare and aggressive" form of blood cancer.

Reeves Gabrels: May 2012 to present Gabrels came to the attention of the world in 1989, when he was enlisted as a member of David Bowie's controversial rock project Tin Machine. When Robert Smith appeared as a guest musician at David Bowie's 50th birthday in New York in January 1997, the two guitarists met and hit it off, leading to Gabrels appearing on a one-off Cure single later that year, Wrong Number. Reeves later became a full-time touring member of The Cure in May 2012, playing at the band's Reading & Leeds headline shows. It's expected that Gabrels is a member of the line-up that has recorded The Cure's new album Songs Of A Lost World. The Cure in 2016: Reeves Gabrels, Jason Cooper, Roger O'Donnell, Robert Smith and Simon Gallup. Picture: Andy Vella/Press