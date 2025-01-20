The Cure's Robert Smith announces he's leaving X/Twitter: "Time to go"

The Cure's Robert Smith at SSE Arena Wembley London in 2016. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Cure frontman has announced that he is leaving X and has warned followers that any other accounts claiming to be him on the platform will be fake.

Robert Smith has officially left X.

The Cure frontman has bid goodbye to his 258.4k strong following on the social media platform, previously known as Twitter, and has shared a link to other places fans can find him instead.

Taking to the microblogging platform - which he first joined in January 2009 - for once last time, the Boys Don't Cry singer wrote in his customary use of caps:

"19TH JANUARY 2025.

TIME TO GO.

ANY OTHER ACCOUNT ON TWITTER CLAIMING TO BE ME IS A LIE."

The Alone singer also shared links to his Blue Sky, Instagram and universeodon.com accounts, telling his fans he may be on either from "TIME TO TIME," adding: "OTHERWISE I WILL LIKELY BE OUTSIDE."

19TH JANUARY 2025.

TIME TO GO.

ANY OTHER ACCOUNT ON TWITTER CLAIMING TO BE ME IS A LIE.

I MAY FROM TIME TO TIME BE HERE: https://t.co/wgY0dp14Tr

OR HERE: https://t.co/fjXtL5cOJ5

OR HERE: https://t.co/hsBEt2Jof8...

OTHERWISE I WILL LIKELY BE OUTSIDE.



ONWARDS...

RSX — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) January 19, 2025

Smith's presence on X will no doubt be missed by Cure fans and music lovers alike - especially after he was widely praised for tackling exorbitant ticket prices in recent years.

In 2023, the alt rock icon listened to his fans who complained of Ticketmaster adding fees to their affordable tickets to see the band.

Not only did Smith call out the company on the platform, but he also managed to tack them on and solve "fees debacle," leading to overall ticket prices for their tour to be brought down.

Smith was hailed a hero at the time and praised by many and his actions continue to be brought up in light of recent events such as Ticketmasters use of dynamic pricing for the Oasis reunion shows this year.

THANK YOU FOR TAKING A STAND FOR THE FANS. FAIR IS FAIR! HERE'S HOPING MORE ARTISTS FOLLOW IN YOUR FOOTSTEPS. THIS INSTANCE MIGHT BE A SINGLE STARLIGHT, BUT REMEMBER, YOU CAN FILL UP THE SKY! YOU DON'T HAVE TO GIVE IN! — The Cure Forever (@TheCureForever_) March 17, 2023

Robert Smith may well be spending more time outside in 2025, but there's also every chance he could be working on the next Cure album.

2024 saw the band release Songs Of A Lost World - their first album in 16 years and the 65-year-old rocker has teased another "companion piece" may be released this year.

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy this week as part of a special X-Posure track by track playback of the band's number one record, , where he revealed there's a breadth of work left over, which could very well see itself on the next record.

"There's 32 unreleased songs at the moment sitting in my house," he revealed. "There are another two eight track albums if we wanted. But I think that the next one will be probably 10 songs. I'm finishing the next one. I just can't decide on the running order. It's always which ones fit together best."

Radio X's John Kennedy speaks to The Cure's Robert Smith. Picture: Radio X

Sharing more details about the next record in particular, he added: "The companion piece to Songs Of A Lost World, which will be out hopefully before next summer, is what I'm currently finishing. I just need to mix it. It's not as dark in some ways, although it actually has probably the saddest song of all of them on it."

He went on: "It has a couple of songs that we were playing live which didn't make it onto Songs Of A Lost World and it has some completely new stuff that no one's ever heard [...] There's three songs on it, which are slower than pretty much anything on this album. So I don't know, it may well end up being heavier than this one."

Robert Smith on new material & The Cure's next album

