WATCH: Liam Fray sings moving cover of Bill Withers’ Lean On Me after musicians death

See the Courteeners frontman's emotional rendition of the famous Bill Withers track, which Fray performed after hearing of his death last week.

Liam Fray has shared a cover of the famous Bill Withers' track Lean On Me.

The Courteeners frontman took to social media on Friday 3 April to share his emotional rendition of the song, after hearing of the icon's death on the same day.

Watch a clip of his cover, which he captioned: "Lean on Me.

"For anyone that might need it

"Rest Easy Bill x".

Liam Fray sings Bill Wither's Lean on Me. Picture: Twitter/What_Liam_Said

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Courteeners' More. Again. Forever album is the most bought vinyl album of 2020 so far.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the achievement, Fray wrote: "It's only April and who knows what's gonna happen in next few months but thought it still warranted a massive Thank You to all who bought it. Really proud of this one, and where it came from. Might do a little listening for it if you'd be up for it."

This week also celebrates the 12th anniversary of Courteeners' St. Jude album, which was released on 7 April 2008.

Watch Fray perform it's famous track Not Nineteen Forever for Radio X:

