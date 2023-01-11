Courteeners' St Jude for Tim's Twitter Listening Party to mark 15th anniversary

The Courteeners' St. Jude is getting the Tim's Twitter Listening Party treatment. Picture: Press/Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

The Middleton band's debut album will be played track by track on Tim Burgess' famous listening party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courteeners' St. Jude is set to get the Tim's Twitter Listening Party treatment.

The Manchester band are planning to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album with a reissue on 13th January, followed by a gig later this year.

Now, it has been confirmed that frontman Liam Fray will listen along with the album and tweet his memories from each track as part of the now legendary #TimsTwitterListeningParty, which was created by The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess during lockdown.

Fans can get involved in the nostalgia on Tuesday 17th January from 8pm.

Still time to order yourself a copy of St Jude and it’ll arrive in time for The @LlSTENlNG_PARTY



Vinyl, CD or cassette https://t.co/t6Ra15lq0w@thecourteeners pic.twitter.com/Tc0ImBQEcv — Tim's Listening Party (@LlSTENlNG_PARTY) January 11, 2023

READ MORE: Courteeners announce 2023 Heaton Park gig for St Jude 15th anniversary

Meanwhile, Courteeners are set to play an outdoor gig at Heaton Park to mark 15 years of the debut record.

The huge homecoming gig will take place on Friday 9th June this year, with tickets already sold out.

Taking to social media, the Middleton outfit wrote: "Courteeners celebrate 15 years of St Jude with a very special Heaton Park show on Friday 9th June 2023 & a remastered 15th Anniversary Edition of the album out 13th January".

Fray previously teased the announcement with a clip, which bore the caption: "15 next year. Is that reason to celebrate?"

After an image of the iconic artwork, the words August 30th at 5pm flashed onto the screen.

READ MORE: The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Last year saw the Middleton rocker take to Twitter to celebrate the dates selling out.

Sharing a the vent poster, he wrote: "SOLD OUT!"

The Not Nineteen Forever singer added: "This album has so many memories. Even pre 2008. You are all such a massive part of everything. Love yas".

St Jude was first released on 7th April 2008 and included the singles Cavorting, What Took You So Long? and the enduring anthem Not Nineteen Forever.

The record peaked at No.4 on the UK Albums Chart, where it sold 105,000 copies by the time its follow-up was released in 2010.

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Cavorting was an f-you to the Manchester indie scene