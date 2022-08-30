Courteeners announce 2023 Heaton Park gig for St Jude 15th anniversary

Courteeners will play a special Heaton Park show for 2023. Picture: Press/Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co will play a special homecoming date to celebrate 15 years of St Jude and release a remastered 15th Anniversary Edition of the album.

Courteeners have announced huge show at Heaton Park, Manchester in 2023.

Liam Fray and co shared their plans to mark 15 years of their debut album, with a homecoming show which will see them return to Heaton Park on Friday 9th June next year.

Taking to social media, the Middleton outfit wrote: "Courteeners celebrate 15 years of St Jude with a very special Heaton Park show on Friday 9th June 2023 & a remastered 15th Anniversary Edition of the album out 13th January".

Tickets go on sale Friday 2nd September from 9am.

Fans can gain access to a special ticket presale if they pre-order the new edition of the album, which includes signed copies, here.

Courteeners celebrate 15 years of St Jude with a very special Heaton Park show on Friday 9th June 2023 & a remastered 15th Anniversary Edition of the album out 13th January. Pre-order (including signed copies) by 5pm tomorrow at https://t.co/WSDmQmOpbJ for ticket pre-sale access. pic.twitter.com/RwyDx27WhG — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) August 30, 2022

The announcement comes after Liam Fray teased the news with a clip which bore the caption: "15 next year. Is that reason to celebrate?"

After an image of the iconic artwork, the words August 30th at 5pm flashed onto the screen.

St Jude was released on 7th April 2008 and included the singles Cavorting, What Took You So Long? and the enduring anthem Not Nineteen Forever.

The record peaked at No.4 on the UK Albums Chart, where it sold 105,000 copies by the time its follow-up was released in 2010.

Meanwhile, this year saw the band play headline shows at Neighbourhood Weekender and Y Not? Festival as well as an intimate gig at Camden's electric ballroom.

Speaking to Radio X ahead of the album's 10th anniversary, Liam Fray told John Kennedy: "I don't know why, but we did somehow connect with people on that record."

The Middleton rocker added: "And I don't know why, but If you connect with people when on the cusp of adulthood, you know like 18,19, 20. If you can connect with people at that age and you can really talk to them through an album, then I think you can hang onto them."

Speaking specifically about Not Nineteen Forever, Fray said: “It’s about, I guess, growing old, not wanting to grow up."

Hinting at Britain's binge drinking culture, the frontman mused: “Well, the first lyric is: ‘She tried to peel me off the pavement,’ so if you want to know why it’s connected with the British public I would guess… [it's because of this]."I don’t know if that’s a great representation of who we are, but maybe. I guess there’s a lot of honesty.”

