Courteeners announce new 2021 hometown gig in Manchester

Courteeners have announced a new intimate gig in their hometown of Manchester. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will close their Whites OF Their Eyes tour dates with a hometown gig. Find out how to buy tickets.

Courteeners have announced a fresh date in their hometown of Manchester.

The Middleton rockers have been playing live shows across the UK on The Whites Of Their Eyes Tour, celebrating their 15th anniversary together.

Now, Liam Fray and co have confirmed a much-anticipated gig on their own turf, with a gig at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on Saturday 27th November.

Tickets go on sale at gigsandtours.com from Monday 22 November from 9am.

First announcing their shows back in August this year, frontman Liam Fray wrote: "So in 2006, Taylor Swift arrived on the scene, Gnarls Barkley was ‘Crazy’, Guy Goma accidentally introduced himself to the world… and so did we. We played our first gig at Manchester Roadhouse in October, 15 years ago. What a night to remember. I wish we actually could. Anyways, we thought we’d sort some very special shows to mark this momentous occasion so, we give you… 'The Whites of Their Eyes’Tour. You'll be able to see ours and we’ll be able to see yours. We’ve missed them.

"Let’s have some fun, it’s been too long x"

Meanwhile, Courteeners have already confirmed two festival dates for next year.

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline Neighbourhood Weekender on Saturday 28 May, with Kasabian and Blossoms also topping the bill at the festival.

They'll then head to Derbyshire from Friday 29th - Sunday 31st July, where they will headline alongside Y Not Festival.

Visit thecourteeners.com for more details.