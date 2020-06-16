Courteeners share footage to mark one year since Heaton Park gig

Courteeners' Liam Fray at Isle of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Carla Speight/Redferns

Liam Fray and co took to social media to share a performance from the gig and mark what they called the "best night" of their lives.

Courteeners have marked the one year anniversary of their Heaton Park gig.

Liam Fray and co played an epic homecoming set at the iconic grounds on 15 June 2019, with support from James, DMA'S and Pale Waves.

Taking to Twitter one year on this Monday, the Middleton outfit shared their performance of The 17th at the show alongside the caption: "One year today we played in front of 50,000 of you in our back yard.

"Best night of our lives."

One year today we played in front of 50,000 of you in our back yard.



Best night of our lives.



The 17th - live at Heaton Park, Manchester. pic.twitter.com/HRlzBa8tRH — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) June 15, 2020

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie banger

Like many bands and artists, Courteeners haven't been able to perform due to the banning of mass gatherings, but Liam Fray has still found ways to connect with his fans.

The Not Nineteen Forever rocker joined Liam Gallagher for Manchester's Together In One Voice singalong event last month, and also took part in his own Insta Live gigs from home.

Fray previously marked the death of the legendary soul artist Bill Withers with a cover of Lean On Me.

He captioned it: "Lean on Me.

"For anyone that might need it

"Rest Easy Bill x"

WATCH: Courteeners' Liam Fray covers one of his favourite tracks as he shares touching memory of his dad