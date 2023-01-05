Martin Compston reveals voice note from Courteeners' Liam Fray

The Mayflies star has revealed the Courteeners frontman responded to his request to play his festival and even played him his favourite song.

Martin Compston has received a voice note from Liam Fray playing his favourite Courteeners song.

The Line of Duty actor sent a drunken message to the Courteeners frontman last year, but was yet to receive a reply from the indie rocker.

Now, speaking on the latest episode of The Restless Natives podcast, he told co-host Gordon Smart: "I looked at my phone and I saw Liam Fray's voice note".

Asked if he listened to it straight away, he responded: "No, I looked at it for a long time and I lifted my head and thought I don't need this right now. Because he was within his rights, he could have said (he’s got a lot of people on his case on social media) ‘Mate I don’t know who you are, why you got me in this situation?'"

He added: "And then I pressed play after a good couple hours like I was staring at it and then just heard the chords of [2008 Courteeners single] What Took You So Long? my favourite song and he just sang it and we know and honestly it just happened, him and an acoustic guitar and then he just says ‘Ah mate, I really found the video funny, sorry that I never got back to you. Can’t do the festival’."

His new found connection with the Courteeners frontman came after he asked Gordon to give him the Not Nineteen Forever singer's phone number one night.

"The Courteeners would be brilliant for our festival and then it felt like a good idea at the time so I text you and said, 'Have you got Liam Fray’s number?'

"A man I've never met, never crossed paths with in my life and I sent him a long rambling text about how I think the Battery Park [near his house in Greenock, Scotland] would be a great warm up for Manchester."

The Rig star added: "He's yet to reply or acknowledge the text. Ironically, my favourite Courteeners song is What Took You So Long?

