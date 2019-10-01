WATCH: Courteeners share rehearsal video and tease orchestra for UK tour dates
Liam Fray has shared a stunning video of the band rehearsing That Kiss and teased the details of their dates in London and Manchester.
Courteeners have shared a stunning new video of themselves rehearsing, while teasing details of their upcoming UK arena dates.
Frontman Liam Fray shared a video on Instagram, which sees himself and the band rehearsing their 2014 That Kiss track with with an orchestra.
After sharing some lyrics to their sixth single, Fray captioned the video: "Been quiet on here as we've been busy away at HQ cooking up some bits for London & Manchester. That Kiss is 100%back. "
The Not Nineteen Forever singer added: "Just a quick note, I will never tire or be humbled enough as when these friends come and help us out. We've worked with some of them for nearly ten years now and every time I'm in their company I feel like I'm flying. They give the songs a life that is indescribable and when I'm in that room it's better than the Cup Final (I imagine)
"And Yes, they'll be coming to London and Manchester.
"See you there folks. Lx"
This latest update comes after the band returned with Heavy Jacket- their first official single since 2016's acclaimed Mapping The Rendezvous.
ABSOLUTELY INSANE REACTION PEOPLE. THANK YOU 🦋x It's difficult to explain what it's like to create something, and take so much care with every little detail but the wait before you hand it over to other people is excruciating. You can't change anything, you have to stick by the decisions you made and have faith that the path you're on is the right one. It's hard that, sometimes, especially as I'm extremely indecisive - but it's yours now, and I hope you enjoy the rest of it when it comes your way. Plenty of things to look forward to. "It feels to me like things are on the change" Lx
The track comes from the Manchester band's forthcoming sixth studio album More. Again. Forever. which will be released on 17 January 2020.
Listen to Heavy Jacket below:
2019 saw Courteeners headline their hometown venue of Heaton Park - a show that sold out all 50,000 tickets in just three hours.
Now, they will return indoors to round off the year with two arena shows.
See Courteeners 2019 UK tour dates so far
Saturday 30 November - Olympia, London
Saturday 14 December - Manchester Arena