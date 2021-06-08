Courteeners to headline Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford

8 June 2021, 18:00 | Updated: 8 June 2021, 18:34

Courteeners
Courteeners have announced a Manchester date for September 2021. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co have announced a homecoming date with special guests Johnny Marr, Blossoms and more. Find out how to buy tickets.

Courteeners have announced a headline gig at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Not Nineteen Forever outfit are planning an epic homecoming gig at the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club on 25 September 2021.

Liam Fray and co will be joined by special guests Johnny Marr, Blossoms, The Big Moon and Zuzu.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 11 June from 9am.

Courteeners teased the event with a series of cryptic posters that appeared on billboards around Manchester city centre earlier today (8 June). The images read "GOD BLESS THE BAND 25.9.21".

The band previously played a sold-out headline show at the 50,000 capacity venue in May 2017 and their last official shows before lockdown saw them play four dates at Albert Hall, Manchester in support of their 2020 sixth studio album, More. Again. Forever.

Ahead of their return to the grounds, Courteeners will headline Friday night at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival, playing a huge bill that also includes headliners in Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

