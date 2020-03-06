VIDEO: Stereophonics reveal if they've been booked for Glastonbury 2020

Kelly Jones and co told Radio X's Rich Wolfenden at The Global Awards 2020 whether they'd be at the Somerset festival this year.

Stereophonics told Radio X that they "haven't had any call" to play Glastonbury 2020.

The Welsh-formed rockers - comprised of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - were honoured at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo last night (Thursday 5 March), where they picked up the Best Indie and the Global Special award.

Catching up with Rich Wolfenden in the Winners' Room, the band were quizzed about everything from the best crowds to what advice they have for budding bands.

Asked whether they've heard anything about the third Glastonbury headliner, frontman Kelly Jones replied: "No we haven’t. We’ve done it a couple of times, but we haven’t had any call."

When Rich asked the rocker if he winked at him, he replied: “No I didn’t. I wouldn’t mind though… We’re available."

The rockers were also asked if they had any advice for young musicians wanting to start a band, and Kelly said: "I think with a lot of the new artists out there now, it’s become very apparent that it’s all about the song, you know.

“It’s always been about the songwriting for us, and these days with streaming and that sort of stuff it’s much more apparent that you have to have really good songs."

"So I would stick to the songs, concluded the Fly Like An Eagle singer. "It’s not about any bandwagon or fashion or anything like that.

“I think if you have the good tunes and you’re just honest about what you’re doing, that’s the best advice I could give.”

The four-piece closed off the star-studded awards ceremony, with a selection of their greatest hits, including C'est La Vie, Maybe Tomorrow, Bust This Town and Dakota.

Stereophonics play The O2, London tonight, (6 March), before heading to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Manchester and playing two homecoming shows at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.

