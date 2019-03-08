Stereophonics: The Prodigy's Keith Flint inspired a Performance and Cocktails track

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones revealed to Radio X how the late Firestarter rocker inspired one the tracks on their seminal album.

Stereophonics' Rise Up And Shine track was inspired by The Prodigy's Keith Flint.

The Welsh band's Performance and Cocktails album was released 20 years ago, and frontman Kelly Jones revealed how the opening song on the record was inspired by the late Firestarter singer, who tragically passed away on Monday (4 March).

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell on the blue carpet, frontman Kelly Jones revealed: "Roll Up And Shine, the first track on Performance And Cocktails was very much inspired by The Prodigy, 'Cause The Fat Of The Land was in the charts the same week as Word Gets Around. "

See the lyrics to the track below:

"Roll out the shock parade

Free falling from a stage

I hang the devil from a circus wire

Face up seats four in love spittin' fire"

Watch the video for Firestarter below:

As this month sees Performance & Cocktails turn 20 years old, Radio X will mark the milestone with a special show featuring Kelly Jones.

The Welsh frontman will be joining Gordon Smart LIVE in the studio on Tuesday 12 March to talk through the their career-defining album track by track.

Listen to Gordon Smart on Tuesday 12 March from 7pm to hear Kelly Jones in our Performance and Cocktails special.