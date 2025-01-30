Stereophonics announce new album Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait and share first single

Stereophonics have announced their new album. Picture: James D Kelly

By Jenny Mensah

The band have returned with the details of their 13th studio album and its lead single, There's Always Gonna Be Something.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stereophonics have shared the details of their new album.

Kelly Jones and co have announced their 13th studio effort Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait.

From it comes first single, There's Always Gonna Be Something, which sees the band evolve their signature sound.

Due for release on 25th April 2025 via EMI, the album is available to pre-order here. The announcement comes alongside a new single taken from the forthcoming record, There’s Always Gonna Be Something.

Listen to the the single here

There’s Always Gonna Be Something

Read more:

Written and recorded in London, the eight track Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait is described in a press release as a hopeful and joyous album "devoid of any fat or filler" that does what it says on the cover.

Talking about how he came about the inspiration for the band's artwork, the Welsh singer revealed: "I went to New York, I visited some galleries, I saw ‘ART IS A GUARANTY OF SANITY’, a painting by Louise Bourgeois. She believed art was a form of mental healing and a way to process difficult emotions.

"The spelling caught me first, then the simplicity of the words etched onto a pink tile. So I tried scratching my title, inspired by my own art school teacher thirty years ago. And I loved it. I loved the simplicity of the pink. The pink album was born".

See the artwork below and pre-order the album here.

Stereophonics Make 'em Laugh, Make 'em Cry, Make 'em Wait album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for Stereophonics' Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait

Make It On Your Own There’s Always Gonna Be Something Seems Like You Don’t Know Me Colours Of October Eyes Too Big For My Belly Mary Is A Singer Backroom Boys Feeling Of Falling We Crave

Stereophonics set out on a series of huge dates this year, visiting North America and Europe before heading out on a UK and Ireland Stadium Anthem Tour, which includes performances at Neighbourhood Weekender, Cardiff Principality Stadium and Finsbury Park.

See their full UK and Ireland dates below and visit stereophonics.co.uk to get tickets.

Stereophonics 2025 Stadium Anthems dates:

May 25, 2025 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, England

Jun 5, 2025 Belsonic, Belfast, UK

Jun 6, 2025 St. Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 7, 2025 Virgin Media Park, Cork, Ireland

Jun 14, 2025 The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 21, 2025 Isle of Wight Festival, Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight

Jun 28, 2025 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK

Jul 4, 2025 Finsbury Park, London, UK

Jul 11, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Jul 12, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Aug 16, 2025, Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, UK

Kelly Jones from the Stereophonics reveals brand new album

Read more: