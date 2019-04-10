Stereophonics announce more warm up shows for 2019

Kelly Jones and co are set for UK more shows ahead of their summer dates, while announcing album 11 is "in the bag".

Stereophonics have announced three more warm up shows next month.

Ahead of their previously announced summer gigs, the Kelly Jones-fronted rockers will now play Leicester's De Montfort Hall on Tuesday 21 May, Hull's Bonus Arena on 22 May and Llandudno's Venue Cymru Arena on Friday 24 May.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 12 April at 10am.

Pleased to announce 3 x warm up shows: Tues 21st May - Leicester De Montfort Hall, Wed 22nd May - Hull Bonus Arena & Fri 24th May - Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena. Tix go on sale Fri 12 April at 10am from https://t.co/0R6kAeseqe, https://t.co/n6BTujcJgI & https://t.co/kzYdSohfsd 🎸 pic.twitter.com/ScuVZvw3La — stereophonics (@stereophonics) April 10, 2019

The new dates come after the news that Kelly Jones will also embark on solo live dates.

His Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day tour will include a show in Jones' native Wales at St David's Hall in Cardiff on Saturday 8 June and a date at the London Eventim Apollo on Sunday 15 June.

Watch Kelly Jones pay tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint at The Global Awards below:

Meanwhile, the Chaos From The Top Down four-piece have confirmed that they have finished work on their 11th album.

Sharing an image of themselves in the studio last month, they wrote: "Great times at the studio. Album 11 in the bag!"

Great times at the studio. Album 11 in the bag! pic.twitter.com/ABbE0pBCWT — stereophonics (@stereophonics) April 3, 2019

Their as yet untitled album will follow 2017's Scream Above The Sounds record, which included Caught By The Wind, All In One Night, and Before Anyone Knew Our Name - their tribute to their late drummer Stuart Cable.

Watch them play the track for the first time in a special Radio X Cardiff gig: