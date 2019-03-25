Kelly Jones of Stereophonics announces solo tour
25 March 2019, 17:48
The frontman is to head out alone this summer for some solo shows.
For only the third time in his career, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones will be touring as a solo artist.
Jones will take his “Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day” tour across the country in June and July 2019, with a show at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall on 8 June.
The solo tour comes just ahead of Stereophonics’ huge show at Singleton Park in Swansea on 13 July.
Tickets for Kelly Jones’ solo tour go on sale on general sale Friday 29th March at 10am.
1 June Edinburgh, Usher Hall
2 June Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
5 June Sheffield, City Hall
6 June Liverpool, Philharmonic
8 June Cardiff, St David’s Hall
10 June Brighton Dome
11 June Bath, Forum
15 June Cambridge, Corn Exchange
16 June London, Eventim Apollo
1 July Birmingham, Symphony Hall
2 July Manchester, O2 Apollo
3 July Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Fans can also sign up to the Stereophonics mailing list to gain access to the pre-sale tickets.