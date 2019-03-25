Kelly Jones of Stereophonics announces solo tour

25 March 2019, 17:48

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics in 2018
Kelly Jones of Stereophonics in 2018. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images

The frontman is to head out alone this summer for some solo shows.

For only the third time in his career, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones will be touring as a solo artist.

Jones will take his “Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day” tour across the country in June and July 2019, with a show at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall on 8 June.

The solo tour comes just ahead of Stereophonics’ huge show at Singleton Park in Swansea on 13 July.

Tickets for Kelly Jones’ solo tour go on sale on general sale Friday 29th March at 10am.

1 June Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 June Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

5 June Sheffield, City Hall

6 June Liverpool, Philharmonic

8 June Cardiff, St David’s Hall

10 June Brighton Dome

11 June Bath, Forum

15 June Cambridge, Corn Exchange

16 June London, Eventim Apollo

1 July Birmingham, Symphony Hall

2 July Manchester, O2 Apollo

3 July Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Fans can also sign up to the Stereophonics mailing list to gain access to the pre-sale tickets.

