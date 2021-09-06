Stereophonics announce new single, album and UK tour dates

Stereophonics in 2021. Picture: Scarlet Page/Press

Kelly Jones and co are back with a new single, Hanging On Your Hinges, and their twelfth album, Oochya!

Stereophonics have announced details of a new album, single and tour for 2022.

The band - Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zidani and Jamie Morrison - will release their twelfth studio album, titled Oochya!, on 4 March 2022.

They've also announced details of a full UK tour, which kicks off in March 2022, plus a one-off Christmas show in Wales this December, featuring special guests Tom Jones and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

The first track to come from the new album is Hanging On Your Hinges, which is available to stream now. Take a listen here:

Kelly says of the new single: "Hanging On Your Hinges was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters Of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too and probably nods back to Bartender And The Thief. It’s the song on this album that says Oochya! more than anything else, so it’s something we wanted the fans to hear first."

As for that unusual album title, Jones explains: "Oochya! was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism and that’s what we wanted to get across with Hinges.”

Stereophonics - Oochya! track listing:

Hanging On Your Hinges Forever When You See it Do Ya Feel My Love? Right Place Right Time Close Enough To Drive Home Leave The Light On Running Round My Brain Every Dog Has Its Day You’re My Soul All I Have Is You Made A Mess Of Me Seen That Look Before Don’t Know What Ya Got Jack In A Box

Oochya! is available to pre-prder now from Stereophonics' official website here.

1/2 Oochya!💥 The new album will be released on 4th March 2022, and first single 'Hanging On Your Hinges’ is out now! We'll be playing it for you on a massive UK Arena tour in March/April 2022 following a very special show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 18th December 2021.. pic.twitter.com/wMGf515atj — stereophonics (@stereophonics) September 6, 2021

The news comes as Stereophonics announce both a special homecoming end of year show, plus a full UK tour for 2022.

The band will headline the Cardiff Principality Stadium with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen on Saturday 18 December, in a show that's titled We'll Keep A Welcome.

Stereophonics will then kick off a full UK tour at Manchester Arena on 18 March 2022, which will then visit The O2 London on 1 April and The Birmingham Resorts World Arena on 2 April.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 10 September at 9am via Ticketmaster and GigsAndTours

Stereophonics 2021 UK tour dates

18 December Cardiff Principality Stadium (with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen)

Stereophonics 2022 UK tour dates