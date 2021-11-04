Stereophonics join headliners for Y Not Festival 2022

Stereophonics will join Courteeners and Blossoms in headlining Y Not 2022. Picture: 1. Andrew Whitton/Press

Kelly Jones and co are part of the second wave of acts to be announced for the festival, alongside Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines and The Levellers.

Stereophonics have been confirmed as headliners for Y Not Festival 2022.

Kelly Jones and co join previously announced headliners Courteeners and Blossoms, who are all set top the bill at the event next year.

Stereophonics founding member Richard Jones says, “We can’t wait to finally play Y Not again next summer - if the last time we performed there is anything to go by, next year’s festival will be great. Back in 2017 the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd who were up for a good time - I remember watching Slaves and Jake Bugg who were both on form. After a tough couple of years for everyone, it will be a very memorable weekend. See you there!”

Also confirmed as part of the second wave announcement are fellow Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines, special guests, The Levellers, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Dinosaur Pile Up, The Big Moon, Black Honey, Orla Gartland, The Reytons, The Futureheads, Dream Wife, Billie Marten, Baby Queen & many more.

Elsewhere on the bill are Southend rockers Nothing But Thieves, Jade Bird, Sleaford Mods, Sundara Karma and more.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will celebrate its 15th edition in style at Pikehall, Derbyshire from 29-31 July.

Y Not Festival 2022 line-up. Picture: Press/Y Not Festival

When is Y Not Festival 2022?

Y Not Festival takes place from 29-31 July 2022.

Who is headlining Y Not 2022?

Courteeners, Blossoms and Stereophonics are headlining the Derbyshire festival.

Who's on the Y Not 2022 line-up?

Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines, special guests, Nothing But Thieves, Jade Bird, Sleaford Mods, Sundara Karma, The Levellers, Easy Life, Sea Girls, Dinosaur Pile Up, The Big Moon, Black Honey, Orla Gartland, The Reytons, The Futureheads, Dream Wife, Billie Marten, Baby Queen & many more.

Are Y Not 2022 tickets on sale?

Yes, tickets for the festival are on sale now from ynotfestival.com.

