Stereophonics' Kelly Jones remembers "lovely guy" Keith Flint

Sterephonics on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA images

The Chaos From The Top down band attended The Global Awards 2019 and paid tribute to the late Prodigy singer, who tragically died this week.

Stereophonics have paid tribute to Keith Flint and revealed how the band were inspired by The Prodigy.

The music and entertainment world were shocked when The Prodigy star was found dead, aged just 49, in his home in Dunmow, Essex on Monday (4 March).

Now, the Welsh rockers have paid tribute to the Firestarter singer at The Global Awards 2019, calling him a "lovely guy".

Watch our interview with Kelly and co below:

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell on the blue carpet, frontman Kelly Jones said: "We did lots of festivals with The Prodigy - I remember being side of the stage watching Keith, not many years ago, actually. In between the songs, he would come over and have a chat with us! So he’d be doing all that stuff, he’d come and have a chat and then he’d go back out again!”

“He was a lovely guy, actually," added the Chaos From The Top Down rocker. "Roll Up And Shine, the first track on Performance And Cocktails was very much inspired by The Prodigy, 'Cause The Fat Of The Land was in the charts the same week as Word Gets Around.

"It’s a shame."

See the lyrics to their Roll Up And Shine song here:

"Roll out the shock parade

Free falling from a stage

I hang the devil from a circus wire

Face up seats four in love spittin' fire"

On the band's new album, Kelly Jones said: “Chaos From The Top Down isn’t gonna be on the new album. We’ve written the album and start recording it next week, actually on the 18th of March. We’ve got a bunch of gigs across the summer, so it’ll be out in the last part of the year, I guess.”

It will be Stereophonics' eleventh studio album, and comes two years after their last outing, Scream Above The Sounds.

Stereophonics will play a special sold-out anniversary show to mark 20 years since the release of Performance And Cocktails at Singleton Park, Swansea on 13 July.

The band will also play a string of summer dates, including the Eden Project on 20 June and Lytham Festival on 11 July.

Since the tragic news, The Prodigy have confirmed that all their forthcoming shows will be cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, the band announced: "Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect. TheProdigyHQ".

Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect.

TheProdigyHQ pic.twitter.com/qxRiHYIPME — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 5, 2019

The band were set to headline the likes of Snowbombing Festival, and Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed the band were booked for 2019.

It follows their official statement, which read: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

READ MORE: See the tributes to The Prodigy's Keith Flint here