How did Stereophonics come up with their band name?

The Welsh-formed rockers have been in the business for almost 30 years, but how did they come up with their name?

It's no secret that Stereophonics are a Welsh band.

Formed in 1992 in Cwmaman's Cynon Valley, the band were co-founded by frontman Kelly Jones, drummer Stuart Cable and bassist Richard Jones.

The band have gone on to adapt their sound and see various line-up changes throughout the years, but how did they come up with their name? Find out here.

Kelly Jones frontman Stereophonics as they perform at Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/WireImage

Stereophonics early beginnings saw them start off in a very different guise, with Stuart Cable and Kelly Jones recording a demo under the name Zephyr. Once the band joined forces with Richard Jones, they played their first gigs came under the name Tragic Love Company.

The band name came about when the late founding member Stuart Cable noticed the name on Falcon Stereophonic on a radiogram.

He told frontman Kelly, and they quickly changed the name to The Stereophonics, before quickly dropping the "The" and just becoming Stereophonics.

