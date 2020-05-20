Listen to Stereophonics' 2019 Swansea gig in Radio X's Home Shows
Join us every Wednesday night for a complete gig in your living room... This Week: Stereophonics at Swansea's Singleton Park.
Radio X is treating fans to Stereophonics' 2019 Swansea gig for Radio X Home Shows.
After playing out epic shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, DMA'S, Noel Gallagher, Muse, Florence + The Machine and Sam Fender, and we're now giving you the chance to experience the Welsh band's homecoming gig at Swansea's Singleton Park.
The gig, saw Kelly Jones and co' celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 Performance & Cocktails album, so expect to hear tracks such as The Bartender and the Thief, Roll Up And Shine and Just Looking alongside hits from across their career.