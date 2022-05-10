Stereophonics announce 2022 Belfast gig

10 May 2022, 15:53

Stereophonics
Stereophonics have announced a Northern Irish date . Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones and co are set for a show at Custom House Square this summer. Find out when they are playing and how to buy tickets.

Stereophonics have announced a fresh UK show for 2022.

Kelly Jones and co will play an outdoor gig at Belfast's Custom House Square on Wednesday 24th August as part of their live dates this year.

Tickets go sale this Friday 13th May from 10a at Ticketmaster.

The gig kicks off a list of summer dates for the Dakota rockers, which include headline gigs at Slessor Gardens in Dundee, Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Fairview Park in Dublin.

The band will also complete several festival dates, playing the likes of the Eden Project, BST Hyde Park, Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling and Victorious Festival 2022.

As well as touring their most recent album, Ooycha!, which was released in 2022, the outfit - who are completed by Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - will no doubt treat fans to hits from across their career, including tracks from their Just Enough Education to Perform album, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

