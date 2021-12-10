Stereophonics to headline Victorious Festival 2022

10 December 2021, 09:26

Stereophonics
Stereophonics are the first headliners to be announced for Victorious Festival 2022. Picture: Press

Kelly Jones and co have been confirmed in the festival's first line-up announcement alongside James, The Wombats and more.

Radio X

By Radio X

Victorious Festival has revealed its first line-up announcement, with Stereophonics set to headline the event on the Friday night.

The festival, which takes place on Southsea Seafront in Portsmouth across the August Bank Holiday next year (26 to 28 August 2022), has also announced a selection of other artists appearing across the weekend.

Mancunian veterans James will appear on the bill on Friday, while Liverpool's finest The Wombats will perform on Sunday, along with Brit rockers Nothing But Thieves.

Also appearing over the three day event will be pop diva Sophie Ellis Bextor, Sugababes, the acclaimed Self Esteem, New York trio We Are Scientists, Becky Hill, Little Man Tate, Baby Queen, Coach Party, Worry Worry and Sam Ryder.

The main stage at Victorious Festival in August 2021
The main stage at Victorious Festival in August 2021. Picture: Nikki Court / Alamy Stock Photo

This is just the first line-up announcement for the festival, with plenty more artists to be named across the forthcoming months.

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from victoriousfestival.co.uk.

2021's Victorious line-up saw The Streets, Madness, Royal Blood, The Kooks, Manic Street Preachers and Nile Rodgers and Chic all perform on Southsea's sea front.

