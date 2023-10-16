The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce 2024 UK & Ireland tour

Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. Picture: 1. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images 2. Scott Legato/Getty Images

The bands will play dates on this side of the pond next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced a 2024 UK & Ireland tour.

The 1979 legends and the Buddy Holly outfit will travel across the pond next summer joint tour dates, which kick off in Birmingham on 7th June.

The dates will also see the bands play The O2 Arena in London on Saturday 8th June and culminate in a show in Cardiff Castle on 14th June.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (20th October) at 10am BST at Ticketmaster.

Pre-sales open on Thursday 19th October from 10am BST.

SP is excited to announce we will be touring UK & Ireland next year with Weezer. Tickets will go on general sale 10am Friday 20th October. Sign up now to receive early access to pre-sale tickets at 10am Wednesday 18th October. https://t.co/4Btp3I4R7X pic.twitter.com/JE9ZtpqniX — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) October 16, 2023

See The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer's UK & Ireland dates for 2024:

Friday 7th June 2024 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 8th June 2024 – London The O2

Monday 10th June 2024 – Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday 12th June 2024 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 13th June 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 14th June 2024 – Cardiff Castle

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (20th October) at 10am BST at Ticketmaster. Pre-sales open on Thursday 19th October from 10am BST.