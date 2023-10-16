The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce 2024 UK & Ireland tour

16 October 2023, 12:25 | Updated: 16 October 2023, 12:29

Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo
Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. Picture: 1. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images 2. Scott Legato/Getty Images

The bands will play dates on this side of the pond next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced a 2024 UK & Ireland tour.

The 1979 legends and the Buddy Holly outfit will travel across the pond next summer joint tour dates, which kick off in Birmingham on 7th June.

The dates will also see the bands play The O2 Arena in London on Saturday 8th June and culminate in a show in Cardiff Castle on 14th June.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (20th October) at 10am BST at Ticketmaster.

Pre-sales open on Thursday 19th October from 10am BST.

See The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer's UK & Ireland dates for 2024:

  • Friday 7th June 2024 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 8th June 2024 – London The O2
  • Monday 10th June 2024 – Dublin 3Arena
  • Wednesday 12th June 2024 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thursday 13th June 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live
  • Friday 14th June 2024 – Cardiff Castle

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (20th October) at 10am BST at Ticketmaster. Pre-sales open on Thursday 19th October from 10am BST.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce joint 2024 UK & Ireland tour

