Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album

Smashing Pumpkins 2018. Picture: Linda Strawberry/DawBell PR

Billy Corgan and co are set to continue their comeback with a new LP, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Smashing Pumpkins have announced details of a new album - their first in 18 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jams Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. is to be released on 16 November and has been teased with a new single, Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), which is available now.

Smashing Pumpkins - Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Track Listing:

Knights of Malta

Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

Travels

Solara

Alienation

Marchin’ On

With Sympathy

Seek And You Shall Destroy

Smashing Pumpkins - Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Picture: Press

The album has been produced by Rick Rubin at Shangri La studios and features guitarist Jeff Schroeder in place of former bassist D’Arcy Wretzky. The touring band features Jack Bates (son of Joy Division legend Peter Hook) on bass and Katie Cole on keyboards.

Smashing Pumpkins play London’s Wembley Arena on Tuesday 16 October.