Smashing Pumpkins share open advert for new guitarist

8 January 2024, 10:16 | Updated: 8 January 2024, 10:44

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan during The World Is A Vampire Tour in 2023
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan during The World Is A Vampire Tour in 2023. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The 1979 rockers are looking for an additional guitarist and have shared a job advertisement for their followers online.

Smashing Pumpkins are on the hunt for an additional guitarist... and it could be one of their fans.

The 1979 rockers launched a search for a new instrumentalist on social media, opening up applications to "anyone who might be interested".

Sharing an advertisement on Instagram, the band explained that interested parties should: "Please send a resume and any related materials to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com".

The news comes after the announcement in October that longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder had decided to leave the band.

In a statement posted to the band’s social media, Schroeder wrote: "It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into. The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player."

He added: "Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening."

The extra axeman will come in handy for the band, who are set to embark on a European tour with Weezer this summer.

Their string of gigs will kick off in the UK and Ireland, seeing the Tonight legends play dates at the likes of the Birmingham Utilita Arena, London's O2 Arena and Manchester Co-op Live.

See The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer's UK & Ireland dates for 2024:

  • Friday 7th June 2024 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 8th June 2024 – London The O2
  • Monday 10th June 2024 – Dublin 3Arena
  • Wednesday 12th June 2024 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thursday 13th June 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live
  • Friday 14th June 2024 – Cardiff Castle

Visit The Smashing Pumpkins' official website for their full dates and how to buy tickets.

