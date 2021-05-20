John Lydon allegedly snubbed from Sex Pistols series because he's too "difficult," says Jordan Mooney

John Lydon wasn't happy about being left out of discussions for the upcoming Sex Pistols series. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Punk rock muse and Sex Pistols contemporary Jordan Mooney has spoken out about why she feels the musician was left out of discussions for the biopic.

Jordan Mooney thinks John Lydon was snubbed from being a part of upcoming Sex Pistols biopic Pistol because he is "too difficult".

In an interview with The Sun, the punk rock icon and Vivienne Westwood muse has claimed the show runners chose not to involve the Anarchy In The UK rocker because he would be hard to work with.

Mooney, who originally worked at Malcolm McLaren and Westwood's clothes shop SEX and went on to appear at various Sex Pistols performances, said: "He would just be a saboteur and he wouldn't bring much to the table. John argues for the sake of arguing. He's a difficult person and I can't say that part of him has changed at all."

The cultural iconc, who's real name is Pamela Rooke, added: "As he's got older, he's only got more difficult – he's contrary... John has got a few issues about his importance in the world so him not being involved is the best thing that can happen."

Sex Pistols associate Jordan Mooney at the Jubilee boat trip, 1977. Picture: Mike Lloyd/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Lydon previously hit out at the Danny Boyle-directed FX series, dubbing it the most "disrespectful s***" he has ever seen.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the musician, 65, claimed that the production was being done without his consultation.

Speaking of his exclusion from the process, Lydon said: "If you put me in a corner like a rat, I'm going to go for your throat. I'm up against here some corporations that just want to take over."

He added: "Poor old Johnny Rotten is the victim of Mickey Mouse."Lydon claims the script for the series was written without his consent. The punk icon said the actor cast to play him - Anson Boon - was also chosen lacking his agreement.

Lydon said: "Sorry, you think you can do this, like walk all over me - it isn't going to happen. Not without a huge, enormous f****** fight.

"I'm Johnny, you know, and when you interfere with my business you're going to get the bitter end of my business as a result. It's a disgrace. I fronted this band.

"I'm the man that wrote the words. I supplied the image and direction, and I think the questions hang on their actions here. If they needed to be this secret squirrel about it then they must have something to hide."

