John Lydon recounts being bitten by a flea on penis after befriending squirrels

John Lyson at the premiere Of Epix's Punk. Picture: GettyMichael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty

According to reports, the former Sex Pistols frontman has detailed his run-in with the parasitic pests in his new book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right.

John Lydon has detailed how he had to deal with pesky flea's after befriending squirrels at his Venice Beach home in Los Angeles.

The Sex Pistols rocker has a new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, and in it he talks about dealing with the bites from the pests in a particularly intimate place.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, the PiL frontman revealed: "I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a f****** flea bite on it. And there’s another one on the inside of my leg."

“The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It’s such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I’m not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs. “I just hope they don’t get the wrong idea."

The Anarchy In The UK singer explained about his furry friends, who he spends "a lot of money on: "I'm determined to keep my squirrel friends independent, y'know. There's no petting. If they want to nudge up that's fine, but I know it's for a peanut and not because I'm lovely.

"Wow, do they love me for [the food I buy for them]. I'm definitely spending a lot of money on these little f******."

Meanwhile, the Punk icon has grabbed the headlines a lot recently when he wore a MAGA t-shirt earlier this year pledged his support for President Donald Trump on more than one occasion.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain ahead of the US Election results, he said: "I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people".

As reported by The Sun, the God Save The Queen singer continued: “Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?

"We’re bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can’t take more of ya. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point of who the general population are…"

Watch the moment below:

When Susanna Reid attempted to interject, he bit back: "No, let me finish. Don't interrupt, it's rude!"

He added: "It does NOTHING for these people. NOTHING.

"And this is why they now support him so loyally because he is the only hope."

