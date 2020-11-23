John Lydon recounts being bitten by a flea on penis after befriending squirrels

23 November 2020, 12:34

John Lyson at the premiere Of Epix's Punk
John Lyson at the premiere Of Epix's Punk. Picture: GettyMichael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty

According to reports, the former Sex Pistols frontman has detailed his run-in with the parasitic pests in his new book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right.

John Lydon has detailed how he had to deal with pesky flea's after befriending squirrels at his Venice Beach home in Los Angeles.

The Sex Pistols rocker has a new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, and in it he talks about dealing with the bites from the pests in a particularly intimate place.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, the PiL frontman revealed: "I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a f****** flea bite on it. And there’s another one on the inside of my leg."

“The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It’s such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I’m not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs. “I just hope they don’t get the wrong idea."

The Anarchy In The UK singer explained about his furry friends, who he spends "a lot of money on: "I'm determined to keep my squirrel friends independent, y'know. There's no petting. If they want to nudge up that's fine, but I know it's for a peanut and not because I'm lovely.

"Wow, do they love me for [the food I buy for them]. I'm definitely spending a lot of money on these little f******."

READ MORE: Did Nirvana copy The Sex Pistols' album name?

Meanwhile, the Punk icon has grabbed the headlines a lot recently when he wore a MAGA t-shirt earlier this year pledged his support for President Donald Trump on more than one occasion.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain ahead of the US Election results, he said: "I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people".

As reported by The Sun, the God Save The Queen singer continued: “Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?

"We’re bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can’t take more of ya. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point of who the general population are…"

Watch the moment below:

When Susanna Reid attempted to interject, he bit back: "No, let me finish. Don't interrupt, it's rude!"

He added: "It does NOTHING for these people. NOTHING.

"And this is why they now support him so loyally because he is the only hope."

READ MORE: Why did the Sex Pistols break up?

Latest Videos

Nothing But Thieves perform their Amsterdam hit at : Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Watch Nothing But Thieves' stripped-back version of Amsterdam at our Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Sziget Festival 2018

Arctic Monkeys share live version of 505 from 2018 Royal Albert Hall gig

Arctic Monkeys

Liam Gallagher performs with Oasis in Finsbury park in 2002

The classic moment Liam Gallagher says he'd never heard Acquiesce's second verse...

Oasis

Chris Moyles with Gino D'Acampo inset

Chris Moyles reckons Gino D'Acampo goes a bit Borat on Family Fortunes

Sex Pistols Songs

Sex Pistols Latest

See more Sex Pistols Latest

John Lydon arrives at the premiere Of Epix's Punk

John Lydon doubles down on Trump support in GMB rant

The Sex Pistols icon John Lydon with Donald Trump inset

John Lydon confirms he'll vote for Trump as "he's the only sensible choice"
Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie and Sex Pistols and PiL legend John Lydon

Primal Scream defend John Lydon amid MAGA t-shirt controversy

Primal Scream

Metallica perform in Antarctica on 8 December 2013

The weirdest places bands have played gigs

Features

AC/DC: Bon Scott and Brian Johnson

10 songs that ended an era... or began a new one

Features