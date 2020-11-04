John Lydon doubles down on Trump support in GMB rant

The former Sex Pistols frontman fired back at Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid during his fiery interview on the ITV breakfast show.

John Lydon has appeared on Good Morning Britain to re-emphasise his support for President Donald Trump in the US Election.

The Sex Pistols rocker - who is also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten - was interviewed by GMB on (Wednesday 4 November) as the US election results for Trump and Biden continue to roll in.

"I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people," he told the breakfast show.

As reported by The Sun, the God Save The Queen singer continued: “Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?

"We’re bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can’t take more of ya. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point of who the general population are…"

When Susanna Reid attempted to interject, he bit back: "No, let me finish. Don't interrupt, it's rude!"

He added: "It does NOTHING for these people. NOTHING.

"And this is why they now support him so loyally because he is the only hope."

Watch Lydon's interview above, courtesy of GMB.

READ MORE: John Lydon confirms he'll vote for Trump as he's the "only sensible option"

John Lydon appeared on Good Morning Britain this week. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The iconic punk rocker began trending on Twitter shortly after his appearance, with many fans reacting to his sentiments.

40 years ago I thought John Lydon spoke for me.... Infact he just talked shite.... You & America fucking deserve each other — Rodders 🚩🌹🏴‍☠️ (@rodjgrimmer) November 4, 2020

John Lydon is a fucking embarrassment 🤦🏻‍♀️ #GMB — AM (@annemarie6377) November 4, 2020

Go on john lydon of the sex pistols. Even he voted for trump. Go on fella. Legend 🇬🇧🙏🇺🇸 — Dad's army (@Dadsarmy8) November 4, 2020

Sad to see John Lydon on #gmb he's become everything he hated but can't see it. — Matt Price (@mattprice170) November 4, 2020

A band who probably wont be chiming in are Primal Scream, who have previously defended Lydon amid his MAGA T-Shirt controversy and hailed him as a musical inspiration to many.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: "A lot of people putting down John Lydon @pilofficial on Twitter. ( how aptly named) without John / Pistols / PIL none of us would have formed bands and become the artists and musicians we are. We are eternally thankful for his inspiration to us as teenagers and beyond. He and his bands changed music TWICE. He was THE ACE FACE - most stylish man on the planet 1976-81. John made a difference to our lives. Fuck the detractors and no-marks who were'nt there and have never felt the power of punk. "Two sides to every story..."

However, they recently made their feelings on Donald Trump clear, with a post which saw frontman Bobby Gillespie wearing a mask alongside the caption: "Let's hope the American people vote the lying , racist , fascist , bankrupt , bone spur coward Trump out of office tonight and he can be prosecuted for his corrupt and evil ways. #VoteHimOut".

READ MORE: Why did the Sex Pistols break up?