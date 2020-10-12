John Lydon confirms he'll vote for Trump as "he's the only sensible choice"

The Sex Pistols icon John Lydon has backed Donald Trump once again. Picture: 1. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty 2. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The former Sex Pistols frontman has given a new interview in which he backs the President for another term and maintains his support for Brexit.

John Lydon has revealed he plans to vote for President Donald Trump in the upcoming US election.

The former Sex Pistols frontman has been known to back the 45th US President in the past and has even been spotted wearing a Make America Great Again t-shirt, but has now he's confirmed he'd vote for him too.

Speaking to The Guardian's Observer magazine, he declared: "I’d be daft as a brush not to. He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm."

Asked again if he was definitely voting for Trump, the PiL frontman declared: "I am!" before producing a MAGA cap and dangling it in front of the screen.

Lydon - who was more famously known as Johnny Rotten - also touched upon UK's Brexit vote, where he believes the working classes have spoken: "They’re not going to be dictated to by unknown continentals."

Lydon's interview comes after Primal Scream came out in defence of the rocker.

Last month saw the Rocks Off band come out in defence of the punk icon, while arguing that many bands today wouldn't have existed without him.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: "A lot of people putting down John Lydon @pilofficial on Twitter. ( how aptly named) without John / Pistols / PIL none of us would have formed bands and become the artists and musicians we are. We are eternally thankful for his inspiration to us as teenagers and beyond. He and his bands changed music TWICE. He was THE ACE FACE - most stylish man on the planet 1976-81. John made a difference to our lives. Fuck the detractors and no-marks who were'nt there and have never felt the power of punk. "Two sides to every story..."

