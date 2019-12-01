Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon to headline This Is Tomorrow 2020

Sam Fender confirmed to headline This Is Tomorrow Festival 2020. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The North Shields singer-songwriter and The Bonny singer have both been confirmed to top the bill at the Newcastle festival.

This Is Tomorrow have confirmed two headline acts for 2020.

The North East's largest outdoor music festival, which takes place at Newcastle's Exhibition Park from 22-24 May, has announced Gerry Cinnamon and Sam Fender as its first two headliners.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will headline the Saturday night of the festival, while the Hypersonic Missiles rocker will close the three-day event with a homecoming show.

The third and final headliner, who will play the Friday night of the Festival, is yet to be announced.

Tickets for the festival go on sale from Friday 6 December at 10am.

It’s our absolute pleasure to announce @GerryCinnamon & @samfendermusic will be joining us in Exhibition Park as our 2020 Saturday & Sunday headliners! Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10AM 🎟 > https://t.co/ZhNfFkqpdS pic.twitter.com/uP2NoV8Mxe — This Is Tomorrow (@ThisIsNCL) November 29, 2019

Reacting to today's announcement, Festival Organiser Steve Davis, said: "With Friday's headliners and the full line-up for all days still to be added, we're confident this will be one of the stand-out live music events in the country for 2020."

Meanwhile, both breakout acts are set for headline shows next year, with Sam Fender playing the likes of London's Alexandra Palace, and Gerry Cinnamon following suit.

See Sam Fender’s 2020 spring UK dates:

20 March - Victroria Warehouse, Manchester

21 March - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

23 March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

24 March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

26 March - Alexandra Palace, London - NEW DATE ADDED

27 March - Alexandra Palace, London

30 March - De Monfort Hall, Leicester

31 March - Cardiff Arena

2 April - Leeds Arena

3 April - Newcastle Arena

See Gerry Cinnamon's new 2020 UK & Ireland tour dates

29 May - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

30 May - Cardiff, Castle

31 May - Brighton, Centre

2 June - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

4 June - London, Alexandra Palace

6 June - Manchester, Arena

19 June - Cork, Irish Independent Park

20 June - Belfast, Belsonic

21 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle

See Gerry Cinnamon's previously announced dates:

20 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

21 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

18 July 2020 – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium - SOLD OUT