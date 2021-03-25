Royal Blood and The Streets to headline Victorious Festival 2021

25 March 2021, 10:27

Royal Blood and Mike Skinner of The Streets
Royal Blood and Mike Skinner of The Streets. Picture: Press/Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The Portsmouth festival will also see Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass and Blossoms perform this August Bank Holiday.

  • Victorious Festival has announced its return in 2021.
  • Madness will headline on Friday 27 August, with The Kooks, Feeder and Peter Hook and The Light also on the bill.
  • Headlining Saturday 28 August will be The Streets, with a bill featuring Richard Ashcroft, Rag 'N' Bone Man, Blossoms, The Fratellis and Craig David.
  • Royal Blood will headline on Sunday 29 August and the bill will include Supergrass, Fontaines DC, Miles Kane, Cast, Glasvegas, The Snuts and more.

Tickets for the festival, plus special payment plans are on sale now from www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Royal Blood and The Streets had been slated to play Victorious last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the event's cancellation.

The announcement comes as Royal Blood prepare to released their new album Typhoons on 30 April.

