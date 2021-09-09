Royal Blood: "We're gonna pull out all the stops at Brighton Centre gig"

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Mike Kerr spoke to Johnny Vaughan last week about the band's upcoming homecoming gig at the Brighton Centre.

Royal Blood are set for a very special homecoming show this month and they announced the news last week with Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang live on Radio X.

The Figure It Out duo - made up of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are set to play the Brighton Centre on 15 September, which will mark their last gig of 2021 and their frontman has teased what to expect.

"It is the last show we're gonna be playing this year, said Kerr. "So we're going to be pulling out all the stops."

The Typhoons rocker also joked they'd be making a big entrance by jet ski-ing to the venue, which Kerr then doubled down on by riding a jet ski on his Insta stories last week!

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr teases what to expect from their homecoming gig. Picture: Radio X

Meanwhile, Royal Blood released their third studio albums, Typhoons, earlier this year, which scored a No.1 on the UK album chart.

From it came Trouble's Coming, the album's title track and Limbo and Hold On, which they premiered the visuals for this week.

Watch the official video for Hold On, which stars and is directed by Colin Hanks, below:

