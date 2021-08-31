Royal Blood announce homecoming show at the Brighton Centre for 2021

Royal Blood have announced a homecoming show at the Brighton Centre next month. Picture: Joeseth Carter/ Press

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher have announced their first homecoming show since 2017. Find out when they will play and how to buy tickets.

Royal Blood have announced an exciting new homecoming show for 2021.

Radio X can exclusively confirm that the duo, made-up of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, will take to the Brighton Centre on 15 September 2021, marking their first hometown show since 2017.

Royal Blood said of the news: "Almost four years later and for our last show of the year, playing our shared hometown, Brighton is going to be pure glory. See you there.”

Joining the Trouble's Coming rockers will be the likes of alt-tock quartet The Mysterines.

Tickets for their new Brighton show go sale from giganstours.com on Friday 3 September from 9am.

Almost 4 years later and for our last show of the year, playing our shared hometown, Brighton is going to be pure glory. Tickets on sale at 9am Friday 3rd September. See you there x



https://t.co/YTbhHFk9LY pic.twitter.com/XnSaZwVsbM — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) August 31, 2021

The band previously teased the news with Royal Blood posters all over their hometown, telling their fans to tune into Radio X for the announcement.

And sure enough, frontman Mike Kerr shared the news on Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang, adding that it would be their last gig of the year.

Brighton! What’s going on? Tune into @RadioX from 5pm for an announcement… pic.twitter.com/u6K4FShfcv — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) August 31, 2021

The Brighton date adds to Royal Blood’s upcoming touring schedule, which includes an Eden Project show, which will see The Mysterines support, and an intimate sold-out show in Lincoln, where fellow Brightonians Tigercub will support.

Next year sees them embark on their biggest European tour to date, which will see them return home to a huge run of arena gigs, including a milestone gig at The O2, London with The Amazons as special guests.

See their UK dates below:

What are Royal Blood's UK tour dates?

13 September 2021: Lincoln, Engine Shed (SOLD OUT)

14 September 2021: Eden Project

15 September 2021 – Brighton Centre ***JUST ADDED***

25 March 2022: Bournemouth, International Centre

26 March 2022: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 March 2022: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29 March 2022: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30th March 2022: London, The O2

1 April 2022: Leeds, First Direct Arena

2 April 2022: Manchester, AO Arena

3 April 2022: Glasgow, SSE Hydro

When will Royal Blood's Brighton Centre show go on sale?

Who's supporting Royal Blood in Brighton?

Royal Blood will be supported at their Brighton Centre show by The Mysterines.