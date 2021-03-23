Royal Blood to perform as avatars for Roblox awards show

Royal Blood to perform at the 2021 Bloxy Awards. Picture: Press/Roblox

By Jenny Mensah

The duo will debut their new single Limbo during the performance for the games company's 2021 Bloxy Awards.

Royal Blood will perform as avatars at The Bloxy Awards this weekend.

The Brighton duo - made up of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - have teamed up with gaming firm Roblox for the exclusive virtual performance, which will take place "in a space-themed concert venue” on Saturday (27 March).

"We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the Roblox community," said the Trouble rockers in a statement. "This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in - we look forward to seeing you there."

A trailer has been released teasing the set, which will include the debut live performance of their new single, Limbo.

Watch it here:

READ MORE: Royal Blood's Mike Kerr celebrates two years of sobriety

Roblox's Vice President Jon Vlassopulos added: “The creativity of the Roblox community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music.

"We’re thrilled to host Royal Blood as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater Roblox community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.

The Bloxy Awards begin at 7pm GMT and promise to "take attendees through four distinct environments on a voyage across the Roblox Metaverse."

After the show premieres on 27 March at Noon PDT, the Bloxy Awards will replay every hour between 27 March and 6 April inside the Bloxy Awards experience on Roblox.

A full version of the show will also be recorded and uploaded to YouTube 10 days after the first show airs.

A full list of nominees, show details, and special Royal Blood virtual merchandise can be found on the Bloxy Awards page.

Royal Blood's virtual gig comes ahead of the release of their new album, Typhoons on 30 April 2021.

Watch them talk about the album to Radio X's George Godfrey:

READ MORE: Royal Blood: EU touring rules will "take away the ability for a band to grow”