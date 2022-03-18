Royal Blood share epic Honeybrains single to kick off their UK tour

Royal Blood have shared their new Honeybrains track. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo have dropped the fan track as they prepare to embark on their UK arena tour. Listen to the belter of a song here.

Royal Blood have dropped their fan track Honeybrains.

The Brighton duo - comprised of frontman and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - have shared a new song to let fans know what they've been working on ahead of their tour.

The band said in a press release: "Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It’s as new to us as it is to you. Crank it x”.

Watch the official video for their banger of a track here:

The band's gift to their loyal fans comes just as they prepare to head out on UK arena dates, which kick off on Saturday 19th March from Swansea and include a date at The O2 Arena, London.

See Royal Blood's UK Tour dates here:

25th March 2022 – Bournemouth, International Centre

26th March 2022 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27th March 2022 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29th March 2022 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30th March 2022 – London, The O2

1st April 2022 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

2nd April 2022 – Manchester, AO Arena

3rd April 2022 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

